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All Photos/exterior/building type : mid century/roofline : hipped

Exterior Mid Century Hipped Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.
"The exterior is Deep Caviar by Benjamin Moore, but with a slight twist,” says Wei. “In order to create subtle variations throughout this sprawling exterior, I played with the darkness level of Deep Caviar and also changed up the sheen of the paint.”
The distinctive facade references a traditional thatched English cottage.