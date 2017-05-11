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All Photos/exterior/building type : mid century/roofline : gable

Exterior Mid Century Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
LAMAS Architecture kept the peaked roof in the recent renovation, as the clients had no desire to change it back to a flat roof, and wanted to generate their own electricity. Now, there's a large solar array on the south-facing roof of the Honer addition.
The designers introduced new Alaskan yellow cedar glulam beams for the updated roofline and windows by Pella. The front door is painted in Sherwin Williams "Rose Colored."
The 1958 home in Southwest Portland has an unassuming cedar-shingled exterior.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
Architect Erling Berg introduced a playful circular motif at this corner, and it’s repeated inside the entry.
For the redesign, they recovered the exterior in stucco and painted it black for more consistency. “We wanted the exterior to really marry the lot in a way,” says Blake. “We wanted it to be unique, but to also really compliment all of the trees and open space.”
The couple initiated the renovation, despite not knowing much about Rummers, or remodeling. “We were novices,” says Fay, who researched the architectural features of Rummers to be able to restore its key features, like the roofline.
Risa Boyer Architecture guided the whole house remodel of this 1955 Portland home. Lillyvilla Gardens executed a new landscape plan for the property, including this updated entry sequence, while Boyer added more glass to suit the midcentury façade.
This Eichler is wrapped with vertical western red cedar. One of the reasons Klopf Architecture selected this material is because of its low-VOC stain. It matches the color of the original siding, which had sadly seen better days.
Klopf Architecture's modest 72-square-foot addition at the front of the home blends in with the original structure while giving the owners a greater sense of openness in the master and hall bathrooms. Inside, the re-imagined great room now features dining space.
The front façade received fresh white paint and new landscaping. The blue door was painted "Flaming Torch" from Behr, a vibrant orange.
Glenn Lazzaro and Azin Valy wrapped up a remodel of their 1965 midcentury chalet in White Lake last year.
The Villacarillos freshened up the exterior with a sleek two-tone facelift. The wood siding is painted Sherwin-Williams Caviar, and the brick is painted Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
The eaves are finished with cumaru, a Brazilian teak, and a new mahogany front door warms up the black-and-white facade. “It reminds us of places we’ve been on vacation,” Ron says of the wood. The design team swapped the soffit and porch lights with midcentury-inspired fixtures.
A hefty portion of the budget addressed the exterior, including new siding ($30,000), exterior paint ($4500), and windows ($14,000), or less flashy, but important, interventions, like new interior drywall ($8300) and updated electrical work ($14,450).
VonDalwig Architecture connects the dots to give a 1967 home in Bedford, New York, a new lease on life.
A generously-sized, comfortable deck lines the water side of the cabin.
The “River Cabaan” is just steps away from the Wilson River and a 80-minute drive from Portland, Oregon.
The trapezoid-shaped addition hosts a new master suite on the main level.
The team preserved the deck, but installed a new railing.
Located in the sylvan enclave of Innis Arden about an hour north of Seattle, this home soaks up the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This beautifully maintained midcentury home was designed in 1962 by Seattle–based modernist architect Ralph D. Anderson—who was an early advocate for preservation in the region. A soaring, double-height wall of glass in the living room brings a sense of the home's forested surroundings to its interiors. Character-filled elements of the home's midcentury roots remain—including a slightly sunken living room, a circular staircase, a tongue-and-groove ceiling, wood paneling, and a kitchen countertop crafted of salvaged teak from a 1960s battleship. Updated elements include a renovated kitchen, which kept the original salvaged teak and updated appliances as needed.
In addition to lovely native landscaping, the front entrance features crisp midcentury lines and a beautiful butted glass window.
The elongated midcentury facade of 946 W. Ceres Road is classic Palm Springs and features beautiful native landscaping by a local landscape architect.
Chicago–based Eifler & Associates Architects leads a painstaking renovation of the rarely published home located in Barrington Hills, Illinois—overseeing everything from a sagging roof to a Wright-designed dining room table.
Love Eichler homes, but not interested in taking on an extensive renovation? This 1957 model may be for you. Located in San Rafael's lower Lucas Valley, this 1,805-square-foot midcentury home is completely remodeled and modernized.
Built in 1962, the four-bedroom, two-bath home has already been spruced up with modern features that respect the home’s original midcentury modern character. Highlights include updated bathrooms with Carrara marble and walnut cabinetry, a private backyard, and a renovated kitchen with a pretty impressive "edible garden" off the side.
On the market for the first time in over 30 years, this five-bedroom Eichler home is a midcentury modern gem with heaps of potential. The 2,177-square-foot residence, which has been mindfully expanded, features five bedrooms—including two master suites—and three baths.
Originally designed in 1939 by Roscoe Hemenway, the Burton House was once home to famed artist Verne Tossey, who was best known for his campy pulp fiction book covers throughout the 1950s and 60s. Recently, Portland-based designer Benjamin Silver and builder Oliver Olson have completely renovated the home, transforming the property into a modern interpretation of Hemenway's original design.
Designed to comfortably accommodate three to five employees, the 1,000-square-foot home office by Matt Fajkus Architecture complements an existing midcentury abode. The addition includes two individual office spaces, a conference room, a studio, a bathroom, and storage space. An operable wall divides the main space as needed. The wood-and-stucco addition features a pitched metal roof that jives with the existing home's midcentury style.
Originally built in 1940, this 3,260-square-foot home has undergone a complete redesign, reimagining the property as a midcentury-inspired, contemporary estate. The renovation of the four-bedroom, five-bath residence also included the addition of an entirely new wing and landscaping including cacti and palm trees . Highlights of the home include an open indoor/outdoor floor plan, a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling in the great room, expansive glazing, and gorgeous desert landscaping across the 16,000-square-foot lot. The iconic home also comes with a bit of local history, as it was previously owned by Florian Boyd, the former Mayor of Palm Springs from 1953 to 1957.
The firm preserved that asymmetry by extending the roofline on one side and tucking the new kitchen and dining room underneath it.
The sandstone entry court segues gracefully into a protected exterior area with a bench, creating an inviting threshold between outside and in.
The remodel started in 2013, and construction wrapped in 2016. New exterior cladding includes cedar lap siding, both painted and left rough and finished, Montana Moss stone, and a standing-seam metal roof.
Located in Long Beach's Los Cerritos/Virginia Country Club neighborhood, the duplex occupies a 7,306-square-foot lot.
The home is nestled among large trees and lush landscaping, and its simple exterior design still resonates decades later.
The midcentury mansion has panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding mountains.
The home glows from within at dusk.
The post-and-beam home has a classic midcentury profile.
The beautifully landscaped backyard features a lush lawn, a spacious side patio, and a large side yard with a variety of blossoming trees and flowers.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
The south view of the home shows how “Wright characteristically located the house to be slightly below the highest point of the hill,” says the firm, which has renovated many Wright residences.
After: A commanding carport greets visitors at the entry point to the house.
Copious windows bring the outdoors in.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
The home is perched on a hill overlooking Hidden Lake.
Overhanging eaves provide shelter from the rainy Pacific Northwest climate.
The side approach to the home.
The glazed facade is broken up by classic midcentury lines.
The rear view of the home.
The home features a two-car garage with clerestory windows that keep the interior bright.
A long bluestone roof deck overlooks the pool and the expansive lawn.
Drought-tolerant plants create a lovely landscape which frames the home’s classic midcentury profile.
Automated curtains run the length of two sides of the master bedroom, top left.
The high gable roofline is a hallmark of midcentury modern architecture.
The exterior terrace, water channel, deck, and window wall of Matt and Jon Andersen-Miller's renovated midcentury home.
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