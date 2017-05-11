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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/pools, tubs, showers : small

Exterior House Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
To the south, a small soaking pool sits outside Austin’s studio, where he’ll often lie and meditate: “I’m a great floater, and can look at the clouds for an hour everyday,” he says. The adjacent wall was coated with smooth sand plaster finish to accommodate video and film projections by night.
The main level of the Franklin Mountain House is built with volcanic rock basalt and granite from the region.
Covered deck, sunken fire pit, and pool