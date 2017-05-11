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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/patio, porch, deck : stone

Exterior House Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The architect incorporated a central courtyard in the house, an unusual but intelligent design response for the region with a temperate climate. “The house sets up an interesting tension between two established [courtyard and farmhouse] typologies,” Crump explains.