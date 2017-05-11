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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/patio, porch, deck : small

Exterior House Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Home Renovation Tip: Get an Understanding of What’s Already Around
Founded in 2014 by Alexis Rivas and Jemuel Joseph, Cover was born out of a frustration with the current residential building climate. Based on a belief that great design should be available to everyone, Cover strives to design for manufacturability, looking to Apple and Tesla for inspiration—as opposed to the traditional architectural model. This West Los Angeles pool and guesthouse is 410 square feet and features a full kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. It also doubles as a pool house. The compact design features floor-to-ceiling windows to bring the outside in.
Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
Buckner and Roberts both expressed admiration for Jones’s thoughtful details—including the sloping glass, angled columns, and Wrightian light shelf.
Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
The front deck was designed to
The house comprises a series of modules, with the main living areas occupying the center and the master bedroom on the right. A large deck juts off the living room.
Master balcony designed to give the experience of being in and living below the canopy of a tree. The windows are positioned and oriented to allow the ocean breezes to flow through the home
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
“Exposing the craft and detail of the materials was a key part of the design,” Flato notes. The texture of the house, he says, can be observed in the concrete retaining wall for the lap pool.
The concrete plinth supports the planters and deck while concealing a foundation of concrete pylons. Both modules were transported to the site from a factory in Utah and installed with a crane.
The deck offers views and a quiet spot for outdoor dining. The Western red cedar vertical siding is naturally resistant to rot and decay, making it a hardy choice for the exterior. The bronze wolf sculpture is by Sharon Loper.
Backyard