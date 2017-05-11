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All Photos/exterior/building type : house/locations : side yard

Exterior House Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Though this 2,808-square-foot home in Lewes, East Sussex, England, used to be an old workshop, Sandy Rendel Architects transformed it into a beautiful home with a building shell that was made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.
The two sleeping quarters contain more solid facade than glass to provide adequate privacy.
Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
This home took inspiration from the brutalist buildings found in its Tel Aviv neighborhood. The home is comprised of two concrete squares stacked on top of each other, with a skylight running along the entire length of the stairwell and flooding the home with sunshine. Sections of the silicate-brick walls have circular holes cut out from them in order to connect the various rooms visually.
Imagined as a jewel box on a hill, Sliding House takes the place of a barn that once stood on this Nova Scotia site. Its form follows the slope of the land, while the windows are parallel with the horizon, setting up a tension between a plumb interior and a slanted exterior. The tilt of the structure isn’t just a visual trick—it also helps the roof to drain. When the distinctive windows are lit from within, the house serves as a beacon for local sailors.
Laid out in a 270-degree panorama in front of the house is the frosty expanse of Cook Inlet, cascading rocky mountains, and a white sun as big as a dinner plate.