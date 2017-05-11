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All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/siding material : stucco

Exterior Farmhouse Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Hektor is divided into four independent suits and a central communal area.
A raised pool in the northeast corner of the building provides relief on hot, sunny days.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
The living room leads to a terrace with a grill that allows the clients to cook and entertain outside while enjoying the picturesque site.
The sections of flat roof were economical to build, which allowed the use of high-quality wood shingles on the pitched roofs. Stone piers support the south-side trellis, emphasizing the home’s rustic inspiration.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.