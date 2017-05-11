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All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/siding material : glass

Exterior Farmhouse Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
The brickwork of the original gabled farmhouse was painted white, referencing the local vernacular, and a new corrugated metal roof was added.
Building the addition upward instead of outward allowed for more space and better views without excavating across the hilltop.
The cantilevered living room is hung from the roof and features large glazed walls that overlook the surrounding landscape.
"Being in The Longhouse is mellow and calming whatever the weather," says the firm. "The experience of the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts."
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms span two structures, with a guest wing and main residence. The Aspen, Colorado, home is 4,300 square feet.
The program is pushed to the property edges to screen adjacent neighbors and directs framed views to a large central courtyard.
Imagining a second home as a cottage retreat gave the team the creative opportunity to “think about how you want to live in comparison to how you’re living,” says Adair. To their clients, this meant centering their daily experience around family, nature, and socialization – emphasizing simplicity and cutting out excess.
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
A lofty limestone and steel ranch in Texas was converted into a holiday rental home with a massive glass, screened-in porch.
A converted ranch in Kyle City, Texas.