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All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/roofline : gable

Exterior Farmhouse Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The house was designed with Passive House strategies, including a highly energy-efficient, over-insulated building envelope; a high-efficiency heat pump for heating and cooling paired with an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator); and a substantial 17.2kW photovoltaic (PV) array.
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
LAMAS Architecture kept the peaked roof in the recent renovation, as the clients had no desire to change it back to a flat roof, and wanted to generate their own electricity. Now, there's a large solar array on the south-facing roof of the Honer addition.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
A triangular cutaway in the barn's volume creates a transitional space between indoors and outdoors and fills the interior with natural light.
SHED also installed a large dormer on this side of the building to fully accommodate the new upper level plan, and get views of the apple orchard on the other side of the building.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
Simon Knight Architects turns a historic building into a contemporary family home by sprucing up its exterior and rejiggering the ground floor.
"Most of the house is on one level, where the connection to the ground is seamless,
The farmhouse, originally built in 1894, is now a recognized cultural heritage site.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
The living room leads to a terrace with a grill that allows the clients to cook and entertain outside while enjoying the picturesque site.
The sections of flat roof were economical to build, which allowed the use of high-quality wood shingles on the pitched roofs. Stone piers support the south-side trellis, emphasizing the home’s rustic inspiration.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
The farmhouse sits on 53 acres of arable land that are largely used as hemp fields.
Architect Timothee Mercier of Studio XM converted a crumbling farmhouse into a residence for his parents.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
The corrugated metal roofing is a subtle reference to the many sheds found on farms in the local area.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
The brickwork of the original gabled farmhouse was painted white, referencing the local vernacular, and a new corrugated metal roof was added.
Building the addition upward instead of outward allowed for more space and better views without excavating across the hilltop.
Nestled on a crescent-shaped surf beach on South Island’s Banks Peninsula sits a deceptively simple beach house. Scrubby Bay is a rustic retreat flush with modern luxuries and breathtaking scenery at every turn.
Accessible via helicopter or a 40-minute 4x4 ride overtop clifftop farm tracks, Scrubby Bay offers a remote slice of paradise on a working coastal farm.
The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
"The ground floor is partly hidden in the slope," say the architects, so as to make it seem as though it is receding into the landscape. The cantilevered volume houses the living room and creates protected space below for an outdoor patio.
The vertical orientation of the exterior siding is meant to mimic the surrounding tree trunks in the natural setting. The wood siding was sourced from Kebony, "which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol—an agricultural byproduct," says the company. Doing so enables the softwoods to "permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood," relaying all the benefits of tropical hardwoods without relying on deforestation practices. The granite patio nods to traditional farmhouse foundations.
The architects opted for a black finish on the bottom level to emphasize the cantilevered volume.
Valley Villa is located in a regional park outside Vilnius, Lithuania, on the site of a former wooden farmstead. The new 4,467-square-foot home has two wings on the upper level, one public and one private, which hosts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The lower level holds a garage, office, family room, and guest room.
The exterior walls of Casa Quinta da Tília are painted the same color as the tin roof finishing, which is made from local Japanese cedar wood. The broad skylights in architect Pedro Maurício Borges's design not only draw in the wonderful Azores sunshine, but also frame the majestic, parasol-like crown of the linden tree.
Scrubby Bay sleeps up to 14 guests. Annandale offers plenty of activities, from farm experiences to hiking and biking.
Scrubby Bay is completely private yet still connected—guests have access to Wi-Fi, digital television, and even laundry services and catered meals.
Exterior sliding cedar panels seal off the building when it's not in use and for protection against storms.
In the dry season, the honey-hued building blends in with the landscape.
The design of Scrubby Bay was inspired by a piece of slowly aging driftwood.
Innauer Matt Architekten designed the house as simple wooden building resting atop a solid, reinforced concrete plinth.
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms span two structures, with a guest wing and main residence. The Aspen, Colorado, home is 4,300 square feet.
The entry is hidden and only discoverable through a pathway that leads to a red sculpture. It's the only part of the palette that breaks the rules of the monochromatic cloaked facade.
The program is pushed to the property edges to screen adjacent neighbors and directs framed views to a large central courtyard.
The restored 17th-century farmhouse in the Baix Empordà region of Spain.
The client can enjoy the outdoors day or night via the screened porch and deck.
According to the architects, the screened porch panels (on the left) were site-built by the contractor to have similar dimensions as the Marvin windows (to the right). Dramatic black sashes unite the facade. Thin mull covers between window units blend with the exterior siding, "which afforded a consistency that we were after," said Wiedemann. Native stone on the foundation is similar to old Virginia farmhouses.
A view of the back side of the two-story home reveals its dramatic glazing, which provides both levels with far-flung views into the site.
The exterior form and materials of the house echo historic farmhouses in the area, while the garage, clad in red board and batten, evokes old barns. Wiedemann reinterprets the function of a traditional cupola here, which was typically used to aid interior ventilation, by inserting a whole-house fan in this one.
Le LAD intentionally designed the asymmetric windows on this gable wall to give the impression that they've been added over time.
The house has two spacious outdoor patios for entertaining.
The exterior door adds a pop of color to the white and gray facade.
Steel columns echo the Norwegian folk form.
The house features a simple gable roof.
A splash band of black Richlite wraps the base of the building to protect the timber siding from the snow and rain.
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