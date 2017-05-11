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All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/roof material : tile

Exterior Farmhouse Tile Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The house is located in Jinseki, in an area with picturesque views.
The restored 17th-century farmhouse in the Baix Empordà region of Spain.
The historic site consists of an old farmhouse, stable, and shed, along with bunkers and artillery foundations from the both World War I and World War II. The stable has been converted into a modern 5,683-square-foot bed and breakfast establishment called The Bunkers.
Incisions made in the façade amplify the contrast between the red and yellow brickwork.
Streamlined sections of metal-framed windows with triple glazing stylishly connect the brick and wooden volumes.
For the farmhouse residence, the team has removed all the elements that did not have any significant heritage value. "Valuable historical constructions are thus brought into equilibrium with the scarcely added volumes," says Damiaan Vanhoutte, a co-founder of the firm.
The facade of the house in Ritto maintains traditional elements.
For the roof, Andersson opted for tiles and plates made of galvanized steel sheets.
The home is sited on a flat expanse of farmland. When the current owner, Jonathan Andersson, first purchased the property, he hired a team of carpenters, plumbers, and electricians, and spent 14 months renovating. He and his team excavated around two feet of ground under the home and laid down drainage materials, cellular plastic, reinforcement, and a floor-heating hose before filling the areas with concrete.
The barns—officially known now as Tunby 3209—were originally built in 1901.
Starfall has a very simple asymmetric section that allows the morning light to penetrate deep into the building and flood it with light.
Additional glazing was added to the structure to increase the natural light.
The main house is a converted barn.
.There are 21 solar panels on the roof of the former cartshed (on the left).