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All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/roof material : green

Exterior Farmhouse Green Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The crumbling stone walls of a 17th-century farmhouse in the remote countryside of Dumfries, Scotland, presented a unique renovation opportunity for Lily Jencks Studio and Nathanael Dorent Architecture, the teams behind this project. Rather than demolish the old walls, they inserted a crisp, modern home within them, so as to emphasize the site's history and passage of time.
Incorporating a 12-inch-thick double stud exterior wall, the contemporary farmhouse is a prime example of green construction, down to the air-to-water heat pump boiler.
The new addition is in perfect harmony with the barn erected over 30 years ago.
Front view of ipe wood facade, standing seam metal roofing, central "factory window"
The building's modern exterior cladding contrasts dramatically with the existing ruins.
“Often when we talk about sustainability we focus on the gadgetry, what makes things feasible off grid,” Moffitt says. “But to me there are more interesting things in passive design that rely on the available sun and wind.” An eight-panel solar array does chip in significantly, generating all the electricity the house needs.