Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : farmhouse/building type : beach house

Exterior Farmhouse Beach House Design Photos and Ideas

Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
Nestled on a crescent-shaped surf beach on South Island’s Banks Peninsula sits a deceptively simple beach house. Scrubby Bay is a rustic retreat flush with modern luxuries and breathtaking scenery at every turn.
Accessible via helicopter or a 40-minute 4x4 ride overtop clifftop farm tracks, Scrubby Bay offers a remote slice of paradise on a working coastal farm.
Scrubby Bay sleeps up to 14 guests. Annandale offers plenty of activities, from farm experiences to hiking and biking.
Scrubby Bay is completely private yet still connected—guests have access to Wi-Fi, digital television, and even laundry services and catered meals.
Exterior sliding cedar panels seal off the building when it's not in use and for protection against storms.
In the dry season, the honey-hued building blends in with the landscape.
The design of Scrubby Bay was inspired by a piece of slowly aging driftwood.