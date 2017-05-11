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All Photos/exterior/building type : cabin/siding material : vinyl

Exterior Cabin Vinyl Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Clad in translucent polycarbonate siding and topped with a steel roof, this wood-frame structure opens up to a wraparound deck and panoramic views of California’s Yucca Valley. The off-grid, solar-powered cabin has just enough room for a bed—a kitchen and bath are housed in separate nearby structures.