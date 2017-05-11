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All Photos/exterior/building type : cabin/roofline : a frame

Exterior Cabin A Frame Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The roof is made from locally milled hemlock board shingles that were left natural to allow them to weather, turning from bright tan to silvery gray over time. Four foot long boards in widths of 4, 6 and 8 inches were laid with a deep overhang to give the roof a textured look.
The Far Meadow A-frame by designer Heinz Legler, located about an hour’s drive from Yosemite, California, as featured in <i>Boutique Homes: Handpicked Vacation Rentals</i> (Avedition, 2017).
The first Kabina cabin cost about $13,023, and it’s currently set up as a retreat in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney.
Facundo is working on an update to the cabin that mirrors the doors at the back window to allow for cross-ventilation.
Although plywood was a cheap and practical choice, it gives the cabin a warm and inviting feel.
The couple’s three children were involved in the renovation process and particularly enjoyed the demolition process.
The couple enjoy growing veggies in an on-site greenhouse, and tending to their flock of chickens.
Pablo designed his family’s home to disrupt as little of the landscape as possible.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
Holly Hollenbeck spent about a year giving her A-frame home near Lake Tahoe a gut renovation.
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, the tiny hexagonal home has a footprint of 93 square feet.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
Stuck in the 1970s, this Big Bear A-frame was given a new look for $40,000. The owner embraced the cabin’s midcentury vibe while updating all of the tired decorative elements, like wall-to-wall carpeting and a drab color scheme.
Measuring only 180 square feet, this exquisite, off-grid tiny home features a big sense of style.
Drawing inspiration from fire towers and Nordic folklore, the PAN Treetop Cabins are two 431-square-feet lofted A-frames that sleep six people each. Elevated 26 feet in the air by steel poles and clad in black oxidized zinc and steel, the structures blend into the forested landscape of Eastern Norway.
Like a lit lantern, the glass cabin emits a soft, warm glow in the evenings.
Located on 75 acres, the cabin shares land with the nearby bed-and-breakfast—but it feels isolated, as it’s tucked away in the woods.
A hatch above the bed gives campers the option of sleeping exposed to the elements or tucking themselves away.
The cozy cabin is wired for electricity, with reading lamps above the bed.
A wood stove supplements the fire pit for cooking on windy days—or when fire bans take effect during the dry season.
The wood-clad bathhouse, which holds a shower and composting toilet, is topped with a corrugated PVC roof.
For the nature-loving traveler, The Edward Bed & Breakfast in Prince Edward County, Ontario has a glass-and-wood cabin for rent with a neighboring bathhouse. The cozy inn provides everything from breakfast to camp gear, so you can pack light.
Esperance Chalet Village is located in the southwestern coastal town of Esperance, Australia. The compound features a mix of A-frames and other structures updated by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Fiona and Matt Shillington, who purchased the property after moving to the area from Sydney five years ago.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Den's A frame house is designed with 1,000 square feet of living space.
Den's A frame house plans also include a laundry closet and full bathroom.
The entire front facade of the Bunk Cabin is encased in glass to maximize views.
The Bunk Cabin's design includes floor-to-ceiling windows to bring the outdoors in.
Den's A frame Bunk Cabin is designed for pint-sized living with 168 square feet of space.
The cabin and back deck are cantilevered over a slope in the property.
The 1.5-kilometer road leading to the cabin is well maintained, although Dignard cautions against low-suspension vehicles, and recommends good winter tires for access.
On one side of the A-frame, an empty volume tucked beneath the sloping roofline creates a sheltered porch with a hammock. Homes in Le Maelström are intended to be eco-friendly. La Cabin is off-grid and powered with solar panels.
La Cabin Ride & Sleep sits on an 11-acre parcel in Le Maelström, a vacation community in the town of Lac-Beauport, in Quebec.
Pictured is an Avrame Duo 100 built in Southern Estonia. The Avrame EU kits come with painted exterior pine cladding as the default option, while the US kits come with fiber cement cladding. Customers also have the freedom to source a different exterior finish.
While the cabin was built for year-round use, its location in the village of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François in Québec, Canada, makes for a cozy winter retreat while skiing at nearby slopes.
Seemingly carved out of the sloping roofline, the terrace is clad in contrasting birch plywood.
To the left, the home's main entrance is nestled underneath the sloping roof. Views of the river from a large terrace reference the expansive perspective from a ship's upper deck.
Cabin A by Bourgeois / Lechasseur architectes is perched on the mountainside overlooking the Saint Lawrence River in Québec, Canada. The "A" in the name references the nautical alphabet of the International Code of Signals (ICS), while the home's angular form was derived from the maritime Alfa signal flag and the shape of a ship's sail facing the wind.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
Located on a private, 20-acre mountain estate near Utah’s Uinta National Forest, the A-Frame Haus was built 30 years ago by owner and design-lover Kara’s grandfather, Frank. The retreat was meant to be a private sanctuary for making music while surrounded by nature.
A metal roof is adorned in moss that was found on the property.
The walls flare out at 30-degree angles, which creates more space for counters and seating inside the cabin.
The expansive glazing allows the occupants to appreciate not just the views, but shifting light and shadow play throughout the day.
The region’s famous West Cornwall Covered Bridge is one of the many vernacular inspirations for the house’s pitched-roof form.
The triangulated architecture fits into the rugged Appalachian landscape.
The cabin has a sleek silhouette and an A-frame roof.
The cabins can be constructed with minimal impact on the surrounding land, as builders can transport materials by foot and using 4x4s.
ZeroCabins are constructed from a simple palette of wood and metal.
The cabins can be customized for different locations.
The two-story cabin runs solely off of solar power and rainwater.
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