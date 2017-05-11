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All Photos/exterior/building type : cabin/roof material : tile

Exterior Cabin Tile Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Diane—who taught art history at the Alberta College of Art and Design—adapted a Japanese design for the Moongazer, and her husband David designed and built the clerestory roof. “The cabin is cedar, somehow perfectly proportioned and a fantastic little spot to be,” she says. “On the strength of that, I figured I could do it again.”
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
In response to the Bay Area’s housing crisis and a recent relaxation in ADU rules, Emerging Objects has crafted an experimental housing prototype: the Cabin of Curiosities. True to its name, the unusual structure is clad in over 4,500 3D-printed ceramic tiles and features a beautiful front facade full of succulents. The structure is envisioned as a livable or rentable ADU whose one-room gabled structure is weathertight, structurally sound, and designed for longevity.
The cabin's large windows allow an unparalleled view of the pond it overlooks, while lush greenery seems to almost cover the exterior.
Although the cabin is a part of the hospital campus, special care has been taken to make sure its secluded location allows it to have an identity of its own.
The succulent planter facade is a low-maintenance living wall.
Every “Seed Stitch” ceramic tile is made intentionally unique.
Over 4,500 3D-printed ceramic tiles clad the 120-square-foot backyard building’s wooden balloon frame.
The ground floor of the two-story structure includes a living room, dining room, and three bedrooms—all with en-suite bathrooms. It also features a huge loft area with an additional living space, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Each level has an outdoor terrace, while the lower terrace has a barbecue.
The only clue to the property's past life are the train tracks which traverse the garden.
Another view of the back of the building.