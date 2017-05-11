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All Photos/exterior/building type : cabin/roof material : shingles

Exterior Cabin Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The roof is made from locally milled hemlock board shingles that were left natural to allow them to weather, turning from bright tan to silvery gray over time. Four foot long boards in widths of 4, 6 and 8 inches were laid with a deep overhang to give the roof a textured look.
“We demoed the kitchen, installed new bathroom vanities, and sanded and finished the kitchen counters,” says homeowner Malcolm Taylor—and that was just the start.
After renting in San Francisco for a decade, DIY couple Molly Fiffer and Jeff Waldman bought 10 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the pair and their friends built a cabin compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, and an outdoor shower. The cabin is made from locally sourced, rough-sawn redwood, which the couple stained with nontoxic Eco Wood Treatment to give the panels an aged appearance and a dark patina.
The couple enjoy growing veggies in an on-site greenhouse, and tending to their flock of chickens.
Pablo designed his family’s home to disrupt as little of the landscape as possible.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The Hut rests peacefully on a bank overlooking the lake.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
When the trees leaf out, the overhauled guest cabin, the couple’s “Scandinavian dream cabin in the woods,” is hidden from view from the main house, making for a private retreat.
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
Set in the Beskids nature reserve Čeladná, the Czech holiday home offers awe-inspiring scenic views in every direction. The two-part structure was originally built to serve as a house and barn.
Designed by ZJJZ Atelier, the shingle-clad pods—known as The Seeds—provide an off-grid retreat in a lush area in Jiangxi, China.
"Like the roots of a plant, the reflective cladding anchors each cabin to the earth, while the pine shingles allow the structures to blend into the surrounding nature," explains ZJJZ Atelier.
Jonathan Tuckey doesn’t so much whisper to old buildings as listen to them. Known for his innovative updates to historic homes, the British architectural designer was the obvious choice when his friends Al and Francesca Breach decided to bring new life to Nossenhaus, a centuries-old stone-and-timber structure they’d bought in the Swiss village of Andermatt.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
Stuck in the 1970s, this Big Bear A-frame was given a new look for $40,000. The owner embraced the cabin’s midcentury vibe while updating all of the tired decorative elements, like wall-to-wall carpeting and a drab color scheme.
Danish architects John Lassen and Joanna Tench renovated the interior of this quaint 1960s thatched-roof cottage in North Jutland, giving it a clean, modern face-lift.
Because of its irregular, otherworldly form, and how it seems to be suspended in midair, the cabin was named "Ufogel," which is a melding of the acronym UFO and "vogel," meaning bird in German.
The Cobb Haus, a wood-sided, 700-square-foot cabin in Cobb, California, features a large wood deck surrounded by towering trees.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
Koto’s charred-timber workspace is an exercise in wabi-sabi design that embraces imperfection amid the natural world. The carbon-neutral structure is built from natural materials, and it can operate both on- and off-grid.
Designed for two guests, the Kamp Haus cabins have private porches and Adirondack lounge chairs. Cooking grills are available upon request.
The large wood deck features an outdoor shower that helps to provide an indoor/outdoor living experience.
Nestled among towering fir trees and magnificent dogwoods in Cobb, California—just an hour north of Napa Valley—is the 700-square-foot cabin Hope Mendes recreated as an idyllic family escape. "We’ve always had a dream of owning and renovating a cabin in the woods," Hope says, "a place [where] we could take our kids when we need to get away from the hustle and bustle of our work lives."
Just a short walk away from two of Norway’s largest hospitals in Oslo resides a tranquil forest featuring the trickling Sognsvann Creek. It’s in this lush oasis that Norwegian architectural and design firm Snøhetta has built the Outdoor Care Retreat, associated with the Friluftssykehuset Foundation. The project allows nature to provide a healing respite for patients who’ve been kept in isolation. For that purpose, the interiors have been left relatively bare, in stark contrast to the crowded, tall hospital buildings they’re associated with.
Gather Greene's luxury campsite includes 17 cabins that are available to rent for individual stays during the off-season.
The cabin was designed in 1973 by Charles O. Matcham Jr., a local Tahoe architect.
The home’s three low-lying rooflines subtly emerge from the landscape.
After: Front Facade
After: The Mojave Mesa House
In the woods of Malborghetto Valbruna in the Italian Dolomite commune of Tarvisio reside a pair of egg-shaped tree houses.
The cabin’s redwood siding is painted a custom Sherwin-Williams black with green and blue undertones. The exterior face-lift also introduced additional plantings and rehabbed and extended the deck.
"I get my design inspiration from cabins of the past, from the world of fantasy both in movies and books, and in that childlike part of my imagination that I’m continually trying to preserve," says designer and builder Jacob Witzling, who crafts one-of-a-kind tiny homes, using salvaged scraps from local lumber mills and building sites, as well as materials found in nature. Witzling’s design for a 135-square-foot cabin with an octagonal base and an octagonal pyramid roof was built with plenty of help from his lifelong friend Wesley Daughenbaugh. Each of the designer’s creations are built off the electric grid, instead powered by a 12-volt D/C system using deep cycle batteries. Drinking, cooking, and bathing water is collected from a well, and a composting toilet is located in a separate outhouse structure.
In search of a Bay Area retreat, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer purchased a piece of land on which to experiment and gain new skills, one task at a time.
These pretty, mini abodes and their inspiring owners make tiny home living more tempting than ever.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
Oversized pine shutters can be closed to protect the glass facade.
The giant shutters can easily be opened and closed by one person.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on the front facade of the cabin allow guests to take in views of the woods and sand dunes.
The cabin’s pine-and-spruce exterior allow it to blend into its forested surroundings.
Heva was designed by A6A and manufactured by My Little Loft. A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
The rear of the home faces the forest, and a wall of firewood creates a sense of seclusion. Operable windows allow for passive ventilation on the upper and lower floors.
Windows punch through the exterior to provide daylighting and views of the water and forest beyond. The steel fence is a modern take on the traditional picket fence.
Powers clad the exterior in western red cedar shingles, knowing that they would age gracefully over the years with minimal upkeep. They provide texture and pattern to the roof and exterior walls, which merge at the home’s apex.
The home is surrounded on three sides by forest, and its most prominent facade faces the water. Its unique acorn shape efficiently sheds rain and snow, and creates an architecturally interesting interior space.
The home was originally constructed in 1972, when building codes and permitting allowed for its location so close to the beach.
The town of Vail has enlisted 359 Design's help to produce 32 affordable housing units in the Chamonix Vail project. The modular homes come in five different types and are fabricated in Idaho before being shipped to the site.
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