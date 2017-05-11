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All Photos/exterior/building type : cabin/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Exterior Cabin Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.