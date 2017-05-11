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All Photos/exterior/building type : cabin/landscapes : shrubs

Exterior Cabin Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
“The home is quite small, but designed in such a way that you don’t feel it,” Herrin says. Lift-slide openings by Quantum Windows & Doors, which were fabricated fewer than 50 miles from the house, make the main living space seem larger.