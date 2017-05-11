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All Photos/exterior/building type : boathouse/roof material : green

Exterior Boathouse Green Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The residents decided to build with a limited set of sustainable materials; for the facades, that meant wood, bamboo, or cork.
A Haiku L Series ceiling fan and Stuv 30 Rotating Fireplace are ready for warm or cold weather.
The view of Fairy Lake from the cottage.
The boathouse has a green roof and corrugated metal siding.