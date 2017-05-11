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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/siding material : metal

Exterior Beach House Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
Lark Rise rises from the sea grass on a quiet pedestrian street.
The Portage Bay Residence is a streamlined home that enjoys lake views and total privacy. The garage melds into the industrial, flat exterior, which resembles maritime sheds found throughout the area.
Casey Brown Architecture designed the Hart House, a modern update to the one-room Australian beach shack that overlooks Great Mackerel Beach. The contemporary home mimics the shack vernacular with its simple, boxy construction that’s wrapped in a protective shell of corrugated metal.
In addition to the workshop, the ground level holds an outdoor shower with easy beach access, a beach equipment storage closet, and a seasonal half bath.
RES4’s modular approach provides a Brooklyn family with a beautiful weatherproof retreat on Long Island. Designed as a hybrid between a double-wide and a courtyard house, the 1,650-square-foot North Fork Bay House was prefabricated off-site as two modules. In addition to time and cost savings, prefabrication helped address the restricted building site, which has a very long and narrow footprint limited by FEMA setback regulations and zoning laws.
Rudolph used red cannonballs as weights to hold the home’s signature wood shutters in place.
The floor to ceiling glass sliding doors opens the living spaces to the surrounding waterfront and landscape
Warm, natural cedar is used for the siding, railings, outdoor shower enclosure, and brise-soleil.
Elevated into the trees, the open-plan living area opens up to nature via outdoor decks on either side.
The architects strategically placed the home just north of its neighbors for greater privacy. Set on a very long and narrow site, the home enjoys direct access to Great Peconic Bay with clear views of the water.
Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac on nearly an acre of pristine waterfront property in Sagaponack, New York, this distinctive, contemporary retreat from the renowned architectural firm Bates Masi + Architects makes a dramatic modern statement. Juxtaposing elegant, Alaskan cedar siding with broad expanses of glass, the home exudes an effortless and seamless flow between its indoor and outdoor spaces.
The beach shack's corrugated metal shell is detailed with curved edges. The building faces northeast to take advantage of ample sunlight and ocean views.
The view from the home towards the water, sky, and surrounding cliffs.
The home's punched windows are shaded by Cor-Ten steel.
IF House - Photo 12
IF House - Photo 20
IF House - Photo 19
IF House - Photo 10
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IF House - Photo 09
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IF House - Photo 01
The gardens include a "tiny little forest" that obscures the home from the street level, and a small, oblong pond in the backyard, which is inspired by the shape of a Tylenol pill.
Materials used for the exterior include stucco, wood, metal, and concrete.
LOHA’s design is a result of new code requirements and creatively working within limitations so that the project would successfully maximize the site potential.
Standing-seam siding folds up from the street façade over the roofline to the roof deck, creating a seamless transition between wall and roof.
Strategically placed openings on all sides of the façade secure the ocean and hillside views, and provide maximal natural light to all interior spaces.
Corrosive sea air can deteriorate metals and slowly peel away paint, so the architects wrapped the building in aluminum and a non-corrosive metal, and coated it in a resilient rustproof paint.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Casa Meleku.
The approach to Casa Bri Bri.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
When building such a modest structure in a large landscape, designer and client often had to defend their vision to their collaborators. “We knew this house was going to be for Maggie and she would live there alone,” designer Lauren Moffitt says. “But people are always projecting for future resale. Putting in the smallest size of anything—to any subcontractor, it’s just not reasonable.”