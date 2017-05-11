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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/siding material : glass

Exterior Beach House Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
Fed up with flashy, environmentally insensitive beach homes, architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed a humble hideaway nestled behind sand dunes along the New Zealand coastline. Crafted in the image of a modest Kiwi bach, their 1,670-square-foot retreat consists of a group of small buildings clad in black-stained pine weatherboards and fiber-cement sheets.
The summer home is located on the west coast of Zeeland in Denmark. Egelund’s son had also recently built a summer house nearby, and Egelund and Dahl appreciated the work of the architect, Mads Lund. “We felt we could have a good collaboration with him, rather than being a small client with a big company,” Egelund explains. “We started to talk with him about what we liked about my son’s house, as well as our own ideas for our summer home.”
Completed in fall 2020, the modern residence balances its delicate location with near energy independence—powered by solar panels and a clever design.
Located in Westhampton Beach on New York’s Long Island, this recently built home by Josh Manes Architecture is surrounded by preserved wetlands. The house is powered by a solar array on the rooftop while expansive windows, along with cantilevers and recessed sections, address solar heat gains.
Rudolph used red cannonballs as weights to hold the home’s signature wood shutters in place.
The floor to ceiling glass sliding doors opens the living spaces to the surrounding waterfront and landscape
McCrae House 1 & 2
McCrae House 1
In the L-shaped home, one wing houses the public rooms—living, dining, and kitchen—and the other the bedrooms, with the master on the curved end opposite the living room.
The site’s views face south and the neighbors are to the north, so Edwards Anker positioned the thick, curved walls of the house on the northern side for privacy, while the glass planes capture the setting and ocean breezes. "It’s a very lucky orientation," says Edwards Anker. The house gains its name—Cocoon—from the curved walls.
Custom landscape lighting illuminates the home's architectural features at night.
Set among fields along the south facing coast of Long Island and within a short walk to the ocean, this Hamptons residence is a quiet refuge for a growing family and offers extraordinary views of the surrounding landscape. The volume of the house is a two-story wood, steel, and glass structure; transparent walls provide delicacy to the house. Louvered screens and deep overhangs shield the interior spaces from summer sun and allow warm winter light to dip below the roofline.
Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac on nearly an acre of pristine waterfront property in Sagaponack, New York, this distinctive, contemporary retreat from the renowned architectural firm Bates Masi + Architects makes a dramatic modern statement. Juxtaposing elegant, Alaskan cedar siding with broad expanses of glass, the home exudes an effortless and seamless flow between its indoor and outdoor spaces.
The second-floor terrace forms a partial covering for the deck below it.
Luciano Kruk devised an economical floor plan at the clients’ request. “The house was constituted as a compact block,” said the firm, with shared living spaces on the ground floor and two bedrooms—one a private master and the other a bunk room—up top.
A glass enclosure at the front corner visually lightens up the concrete massing, while bringing in natural light filtered through the surrounding trees.
The house also comes with a dock.
Custom rosewood gates and privacy screens at the street entrance. Unsealed, these will grey naturally over time.
IF House - Photo 16
IF House - Photo 10
The home's siting marks a transition from the trees to the rolling fields that extend out to the distant waterfront.
The mix of cedar and stone help integrate the dwelling into its natural setting.
The first floor is made up of glass walls that allow the site to appear to remain uninterrupted.
The exterior of the home is layered for privacy and shade. Alaskan cedar siding adds an elegant and dramatic modern touch.
The distinctively designed property has a strong connection with its surroundings. Glass-enclosed bridges join the towers, and sliding glass doors seamlessly connect with the outdoor space.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Just a 45-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport, Amanvari offers an atypical experience in a truly surreal landscape. From sailing and fishing to diving with whales, going for a dip under waterfalls to exploring ponds with a resident biologist, this is the ultimate getaway for explorers who are also looking for some serious R&R in a private sanctuary.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
S&S House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos