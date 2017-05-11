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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/siding material : concrete

Exterior Beach House Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The holiday home is nestled into a narrow site in Buffalo Bay, a small beachside town near Buffelsbaai, with a Milkwood forest to the rear and the ocean to the front. The two living levels sit above a large garage/storage area on the lower ground floor and open completely out to the views.
At the Modern Surf Shack, pandemic food delivery can be an adventure.
The concrete also bears a patina that helps mitigate its preciousness in an otherwise humble beach town.
The Hansen Residence—also known as Modern Surf Shack or Casa Los Arboles—is a simple concrete construction, providing a robust envelope to withstand storms (the walls are double the thickness required by code). From the beach, stairs lead up to the main bedroom.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
The exposed concrete framework cantilevers dramatically from the stone walls.
"In a sense, we treated earth as one of our materials," says Vaitsos. "We figured out how much earth we needed to excavate in order to position this house here. And then we used it to transform the landscape a little bit." This was done to create as little waste as possible.
Each cell denotes a different area inside the house below it and is planted with a different species of aromatic plant from which essential oils can be extracted. The landscaped roof also helps to insulate the home and blend it into the environment.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
“We proposed a rule in the beginning that the architects would have complete liberty in their design,” says resident Claudio Sodi.
Aranza de Ariño and Claudio Sodi gave the architects at S-AR carte blanche to design their 850-square-foot beach retreat.
"The placement of the stacked boxes and the space between them has been treated in a sculptural way—always considering the functional needs of habitability and the beauty of the house," explains Estudio Caballero Colón.
The home also features a narrow, in-ground swimming pool which is illuminated at night.
The boxes are stacked at angles to frame distinct views.
The firm was inspired by the simplicity of geometric forms and an exploration of spatial complexity.
Access to the four-story home is via a gently meandering path or an elevator from the lower level to the main entrance. "One of the main challenges was the slope of the plot," says the firm. "The complexity of the geometry forced a very detailed topographic [survey]."
Custom landscape lighting illuminates the home's architectural features at night.
The second-floor terrace forms a partial covering for the deck below it.
Luciano Kruk devised an economical floor plan at the clients’ request. “The house was constituted as a compact block,” said the firm, with shared living spaces on the ground floor and two bedrooms—one a private master and the other a bunk room—up top.
A glass enclosure at the front corner visually lightens up the concrete massing, while bringing in natural light filtered through the surrounding trees.
On the exterior of the two-story beach house, much of the original brickwork was kept, and the new addition at ground level is faced in smooth, concrete blocks. The architects wrapped the upper floor in a new "timber skin" of Silvertop ash shiplap with a Grey Mist finish, then inserted V-shaped steel supports that reference historic, Australian beach houses in the area.
Street Entrance Facade
The house also comes with a dock.
Wright's sketches called for an external stair off of the cantilevered section. Massaro nixed the stairs due to modern building codes.
Custom rosewood gates and privacy screens at the street entrance. Unsealed, these will grey naturally over time.
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Costa Nativa designed and executed the surrounding landscaping, paying respect to the topography and integrating only native flora.
A person shows the grand scale of the structure.
An imposing terrace appears to be suspended above the ravine.
Two of the weathered concrete volumes lean against each other like building blocks. The main volume is spread over four levels.
The hillside home is distributed over four levels.
Working within a tight footprint due to building restrictions, the two-story main building includes most of the bedrooms and communal spaces, with guest quarters placed in a separate structure.
The surrounding grounds were relandscaped to create even more privacy and garden views from the house and around the tennis court and pools.
Essentially, the entrance was kept in the same spot, with the chimney to the far right side.
The boxy, contemporary new facade was completely restructured.
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