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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/siding material : brick

Exterior Beach House Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Lark Rise rises from the sea grass on a quiet pedestrian street.
Set on the shores of Puerto Escondido, Casona Sforza is a restorative escape inspired by ancient traditions.
When renovating a centuries-old beach cottage in Cornwall, architect Adam Casey of Watershedd covered one of the existing additions in vertical black timber.
Casey Brown Architecture designed the Hart House, a modern update to the one-room Australian beach shack that overlooks Great Mackerel Beach. The contemporary home mimics the shack vernacular with its simple, boxy construction that’s wrapped in a protective shell of corrugated metal.
The beach shack's corrugated metal shell is detailed with curved edges. The building faces northeast to take advantage of ample sunlight and ocean views.
On the exterior of the two-story beach house, much of the original brickwork was kept, and the new addition at ground level is faced in smooth, concrete blocks. The architects wrapped the upper floor in a new "timber skin" of Silvertop ash shiplap with a Grey Mist finish, then inserted V-shaped steel supports that reference historic, Australian beach houses in the area.
As its name suggests, the house rests upon wooden stilts, which passively cools the interiors.
Tall, slender teak trunks are secured to the ground with the weight of adobe bricks—a material that’s commonly used in the area—to support the walls and roof.
The communal area is fitted with wooden sliding doors, which open to connect the space seamlessly with the surrounding garden.