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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/roofline : shed

Exterior Beach House Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The duo recently moved to Australia from Barcelona, and they drew inspiration from Spanish-style plazas for the home’s backyard.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
In this temperate, oceanside climate, the house relies on natural ventilation, with numerous operable windows.
Casey Brown Architecture designed the Hart House, a modern update to the one-room Australian beach shack that overlooks Great Mackerel Beach. The contemporary home mimics the shack vernacular with its simple, boxy construction that’s wrapped in a protective shell of corrugated metal.
An aerial view of Martha’s Vineyard Retreat shows its idyllic location adjacent to the beach; the manicured lawn gives way to a forested area that leads to sandy paths down to the shoreline.
Looking North into the Dining Room
Front facade facing West at dusk
Front facade facing West at dusk
View through North Courtyard (looking South)
View of Outdoor pool and kitchen, looking East
Looking West towards Lake Michigan
Looking North/West
The beach shack's corrugated metal shell is detailed with curved edges. The building faces northeast to take advantage of ample sunlight and ocean views.
The view from the home towards the water, sky, and surrounding cliffs.
Located in a coveted, beachfront, gated community, this Malibu home is surrounded by ocean views and miles of walking trails.
Tongue-and-groove cedar siding clads the exterior. The windows are by Alpine.
Located about two and a half hours north of San Francisco, Sea Ranch is a community whose buildings were designed to be integrated into the landscape.
The architectural lines of oceanfront Sea Ranch Abalone Bay, one of about 1,800 buildings at Sea Ranch, lean with the offshore breezes. The home's material and color palette are harmonic with nature.
The lake-level Beach Hut, built by Nathan and Adrianne’s father, further enhances the home’s indoor/outdoor living experience.
As its name suggests, the house rests upon wooden stilts, which passively cools the interiors.
Tall, slender teak trunks are secured to the ground with the weight of adobe bricks—a material that’s commonly used in the area—to support the walls and roof.
The communal area is fitted with wooden sliding doors, which open to connect the space seamlessly with the surrounding garden.