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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/roofline : flat

Exterior Beach House Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The ground-floor study, the living room on the second floor, and the dining room above are all oriented toward the sea.
In Goseong, Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
Fed up with flashy, environmentally insensitive beach homes, architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed a humble hideaway nestled behind sand dunes along the New Zealand coastline. Crafted in the image of a modest Kiwi bach, their 1,670-square-foot retreat consists of a group of small buildings clad in black-stained pine weatherboards and fiber-cement sheets.
Designed by Arba, the retreat’s enclosed garden provides outdoor space out of the wind while the cuts give it a strong connection with the setting.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The entrance to the home is through a timber-clad passageway, which connects the different spaces, which are all under one roof. Over time, the Canadian cedar timber cladding will develop a silver patina and the built form will dissolve further into the landscape.</span>
The summer home is located on the west coast of Zeeland in Denmark. Egelund’s son had also recently built a summer house nearby, and Egelund and Dahl appreciated the work of the architect, Mads Lund. “We felt we could have a good collaboration with him, rather than being a small client with a big company,” Egelund explains. “We started to talk with him about what we liked about my son’s house, as well as our own ideas for our summer home.”
In this temperate, oceanside climate, the house relies on natural ventilation, with numerous operable windows.
Sundberg used materials, which include concrete and zinc in addition to larch, that were as close to their natural and untreated form as possible. "It is the right thing to do here," he says. "We don't want our design to pretend to be something it is not."
The holiday home is nestled into a narrow site in Buffalo Bay, a small beachside town near Buffelsbaai, with a Milkwood forest to the rear and the ocean to the front. The two living levels sit above a large garage/storage area on the lower ground floor and open completely out to the views.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
The firm completely reorganized the interior floorplan and added 750 square feet in a 2019 remodel. The remodel took the scale and massing of the neighboring buildings into consideration.
Wild bush, sand dunes, and scrub surround the circular home on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. The Austin Maynard Architects team was careful to minimize the building’s impact on the fragile landscape.
On the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, a 110-mile sliver of land known for its pink-sand beaches and laid-back vibe, an off-the-grid cabin serves as a getaway for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their 13-year-old daughter.
At the Modern Surf Shack, pandemic food delivery can be an adventure.
The concrete also bears a patina that helps mitigate its preciousness in an otherwise humble beach town.
The Hansen Residence—also known as Modern Surf Shack or Casa Los Arboles—is a simple concrete construction, providing a robust envelope to withstand storms (the walls are double the thickness required by code). From the beach, stairs lead up to the main bedroom.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
Completed in fall 2020, the modern residence balances its delicate location with near energy independence—powered by solar panels and a clever design.
Located in Westhampton Beach on New York’s Long Island, this recently built home by Josh Manes Architecture is surrounded by preserved wetlands. The house is powered by a solar array on the rooftop while expansive windows, along with cantilevers and recessed sections, address solar heat gains.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
“An angled entry clad in white brick addresses the angle of the street and provides a place to pause before entering into the home,” says the firm.
The exposed concrete framework cantilevers dramatically from the stone walls.
"In a sense, we treated earth as one of our materials," says Vaitsos. "We figured out how much earth we needed to excavate in order to position this house here. And then we used it to transform the landscape a little bit." This was done to create as little waste as possible.
Each cell denotes a different area inside the house below it and is planted with a different species of aromatic plant from which essential oils can be extracted. The landscaped roof also helps to insulate the home and blend it into the environment.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
"We work with the human body and mind in the center, and around it we build on the site and the cultural heritage of the environment around it," explains Sundberg of his approach to design. "This is more important than any kind of abstract constructs. Architecture is about emotional belonging, about the functions of the body and the mind, about what kind of social and emotional space we want our clients to be set into. This project is about these themes."
The front and sides of the home feature a wide board-and-batten larch cladding to add depth and allow for a variation of shadows throughout the day.
Siberian larch is the primary facade material. It's finished with a silicon-based protective treatment to allow the wood to weather more evenly.
Sundberg designed the home as a simple box so it would "subordinate itself" to the sandy landscape of birch trees and sea grasses.
Swedish architect Johan Sundberg designed this three-bedroom home in the southern Skåne region for a family of four. The parents grew up in the area, but they now live in Boston.
Aranza de Ariño and Claudio Sodi gave the architects at S-AR carte blanche to design their 850-square-foot beach retreat.
Making maximum use of a tight footprint, architect Robert Sweet designed a two-story home in Hermosa Beach that provides plenty of flexible indoor/outdoor space for residents Anton and Mardi Watts and their children.
"The placement of the stacked boxes and the space between them has been treated in a sculptural way—always considering the functional needs of habitability and the beauty of the house," explains Estudio Caballero Colón.
Perched quietly on the dunes of New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula, Hut on Sleds serves as a small, sustainable beach retreat for a family of five.
In addition to the workshop, the ground level holds an outdoor shower with easy beach access, a beach equipment storage closet, and a seasonal half bath.
RES4’s modular approach provides a Brooklyn family with a beautiful weatherproof retreat on Long Island. Designed as a hybrid between a double-wide and a courtyard house, the 1,650-square-foot North Fork Bay House was prefabricated off-site as two modules. In addition to time and cost savings, prefabrication helped address the restricted building site, which has a very long and narrow footprint limited by FEMA setback regulations and zoning laws.
Rudolph used red cannonballs as weights to hold the home’s signature wood shutters in place.
The home also features a narrow, in-ground swimming pool which is illuminated at night.
The boxes are stacked at angles to frame distinct views.
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