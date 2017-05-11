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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/roofline : curved

Exterior Beach House Curved Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Set on the shores of Puerto Escondido, Casona Sforza is a restorative escape inspired by ancient traditions.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
In the L-shaped home, one wing houses the public rooms—living, dining, and kitchen—and the other the bedrooms, with the master on the curved end opposite the living room.
The southern side uses glass for solar gain, as Edwards Anker designed the home using Passive House principles.
Edwards Anker clad the home in cedar shingles in a nod to the local context, as many traditional homes on Long Island use the material. "Because it's such an old craft, and cedar shingles have been around in Long Island for hundreds of years, they've developed technologies for double curving these shingles for a lot of curved shapes," says Edwards Anker.
The site’s views face south and the neighbors are to the north, so Edwards Anker positioned the thick, curved walls of the house on the northern side for privacy, while the glass planes capture the setting and ocean breezes. "It’s a very lucky orientation," says Edwards Anker. The house gains its name—Cocoon—from the curved walls.
Hexagonal and pentagonal panels come together to form this cabin’s oblong envelope. The unique architectural skin mimics the rock formations that surround it.
Foraging for mangoes, dipping into the pool, gazing out at a misty volcano—if any of this sounds like your idea of paradise, then a trip to Isleta El Espino on Lake Nicaragua is most definitely in order. Co-owned by brother and sister duo Andrew and Kristin Werner, this three-room property embodies idyllic luxury in an eco-conscious setting, offering the serenest of island experiences. El Espino is an intimate place to stay, home to just two thatched-roof treehouses and one bungalow. By the time you leave, everyone there will know you by name.