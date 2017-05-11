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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/building type : mid century

Exterior Beach House Mid Century Design Photos and Ideas

A generously-sized, comfortable deck lines the water side of the cabin.
The “River Cabaan” is just steps away from the Wilson River and a 80-minute drive from Portland, Oregon.
A back view of the house reveals its glass facade and perch on the hillside overlooking East Honolulu.
Outsite partnered with Batch on this Venice Beach home to offer a place where locals can shop, live, and work. But considering how much the address can do, not much was changed of its midcentury exterior.