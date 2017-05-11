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All Photos/exterior/building type : beach house/building type : cabin

Exterior Beach House Cabin Design Photos and Ideas

The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
A generously-sized, comfortable deck lines the water side of the cabin.
The “River Cabaan” is just steps away from the Wilson River and a 80-minute drive from Portland, Oregon.
Oasis Tiny House, clad in teal-painted plywood and a metal roof that's pitched in the front and curved in the rear, was designed and built by Ellie and Dan Madsen of Paradise Tiny Homes in Keaau, Hawaii.
The floor to ceiling glass sliding doors opens the living spaces to the surrounding waterfront and landscape
The home was built in 1980, Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects renovated the project in 2013.
Hexagonal and pentagonal panels come together to form this cabin’s oblong envelope. The unique architectural skin mimics the rock formations that surround it.
Fast assembly, affordability, and energy efficiency make kit homes a desirable option for homeowners.
Kapoho by Teak Bali Hardwood Homes is comprised of three structures that are connected by a large wrap-around deck. The walls are finished in mango wood.
Modular concrete panels that make up the walls, while clerestory windows help keep the interiors bright.
The home's whitewashed exterior references Greek island architecture.
Entrance side view surrounded by landscapes and lake
@aubry.guillaume