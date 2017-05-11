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All Photos/exterior/building type : barn/siding material : glass

Exterior Barn Glass Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The barn makes extraordinarily efficient use of timber milled from on-site trees.
The asymmetrical roof has a steep side and a low pitched side.
The architects used smaller bits of oak as wooden shingles for the roof.
Annemariken and Geert sourced old oak trees from their estate to build a barn that provides space for storage, working, and a car port.
"Being in The Longhouse is mellow and calming whatever the weather," says the firm. "The experience of the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts."
A unique curved wall continues inside to contain the service areas of the home including the kitchen cabinets, laundry, and coat closet.
"This project really feels like a gift," says architect Ruud Visser of the completed home.