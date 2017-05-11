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All Photos/exterior/building type : barn/siding material : concrete

Exterior Barn Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The barn makes extraordinarily efficient use of timber milled from on-site trees.
Bark gives the exterior walls a textured appearance and allows them to blend into the forested surroundings.
The asymmetrical roof has a steep side and a low pitched side.
The architects used smaller bits of oak as wooden shingles for the roof.
Annemariken and Geert sourced old oak trees from their estate to build a barn that provides space for storage, working, and a car port.