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All Photos/exterior/building type : barn/roof material : tile

Exterior Barn Tile Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Designers Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon kept many of the architectural details of the 300-year-old cow barn they turned into a second home, including its terra-cotta roof tiles. The primary structural change took place on the front facade, which they tore down and rebuilt, opening space for a traditional oeil-de-boeuf window. The door on the left opens to a workshop. In addition to designing furniture, the couple also create interiors for select clients.
Starfall has a very simple asymmetric section that allows the morning light to penetrate deep into the building and flood it with light.