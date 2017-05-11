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All Photos/exterior/building type : barn/landscapes : gardens

Exterior Barn Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.