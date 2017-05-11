Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/siding material : vinyl

Exterior Apartment Vinyl Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The house’s dark exterior helps it blend in with the rest of the street.
Julie and Kevin Seidel were looking to create a salon as much as a home when they renovated a former tire warehouse in the SoMa section of San Francisco.