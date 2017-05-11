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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/siding material : stucco

Exterior Apartment Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The project's prime, corner lot real estate dictated the organization of the separate living quarters. The main house's driveway and entryway, for example, are located on Maude Street, giving permanent residents a sense of privacy.
Spacious windows and a slotted facade provide curbside appeal at every angle.
Maude Street House by Murray Legge
The interior of the 1890s building is just 16 feet wide.
Tall and surprisingly open, the Tel Aviv Town House by Pitsou Kedem Architects continues in the tradition of its Bauhaus-inspired neighbors with a white facade and black window frames.