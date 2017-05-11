Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/siding material : stone

Exterior Apartment Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A contemporary apartment tower rises behind the restored townhouse at 55 Monterrey Avenue in Mexico City's Colonia Roma neighborhood.
Walden 7 is one of Taller de Arquitectura’s pioneering housing projects, designed to address the problems of modern city living—in particular, how to balance communal spaces with privacy. Located just outside Barcelona, the complex features five interior courtyards and 446 residences spread across 18 towers of 14 stories each. The towers are modular, but they are arranged in an organic, unsystematic form and connected via communal spaces and bridges to create distinct identities.
With four levels and five private terraces, the penthouse cantilevers over Beekman Place in Manhattan.
The five floors beneath the penthouse comprise three private residences, each of which retains the hallmarks of Rudolph's signature style.
A cobblestone street in Sambuca, Sicily
The ground floor entrance.
Walden 7's unsystematic layout offers an alternative to conventional apartment blocks.
A narrow creek was carved into the edge of the rock wall to “extend nature into the site.”