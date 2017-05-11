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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/siding material : concrete

Exterior Apartment Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Designed in the 1950s by British firm Chamberlin, Powell, and Bon, the Barbican Estate in East London is one of the largest examples of the brutalist style. Construction extended through the ’70s, and the complex was officially opened by the Queen in 1982. Today, it remains highly coveted for its unique aesthetic and convenient location.
A massive oak tree is the focal point of the communal entry courtyard. The apartments were originally designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris for Thomas Cranfill, an English professor at The University of Texas at Austin courtyard.
Studio Rick Joy’s latest project, a five-story apartment building with two separate units, is set on a quiet street in the thriving, upscale neighborhood of Polanco, in the heart of Mexico City. It’s a departure from the firm’s usual work—the Tucson-based studio tends towards poetically minimalist homes surrounded by sweeping natural landscapes. In Tennyson 205, the firm successfully instills a sense of place and greenery within an infill project set in a bustling city.
A variety of planters, boxes, and hanging vines add greenery and softness to the exposed concrete structure.
Plans for 168 Plymouth Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn, are comprised of two interconnected buildings that once served as a factory and distribution center for Masury & Sons Paint Works. Sales are now open for a mix of converted townhomes and lofts, as well as modern penthouses.
The eight-story apartment tower's glass and concrete facade lets in copious natural light.
A contemporary apartment tower rises behind the restored townhouse at 55 Monterrey Avenue in Mexico City's Colonia Roma neighborhood.
With four levels and five private terraces, the penthouse cantilevers over Beekman Place in Manhattan.
The five floors beneath the penthouse comprise three private residences, each of which retains the hallmarks of Rudolph's signature style.
The Nate exterior.
Hirata has used a system of organic layering to create a series of three-dimensional spaces, while also integrating apartments and galleries within the structure's five levels.
Flooded with natural light, Makers Row is a new mixed-use building in Northeast Portland that combines 19 apartments with ground-floor commercial space in a highly energy-efficient envelope.
The result is a low-rise residential complex with features that correspond to the trunk, branches, and leaves of trees, which served as Hirata's main source of design inspiration.
The cleverly designed system is made possible thanks to the voids and pleats between the concrete boxes.
The sloped roof on the loft addition serves as the foundation for solar panels. The South slope of the roof was determined by the optimum solar angel around the solstice, when the sun is strongest, giving Logan Certified its shape and silhouette.