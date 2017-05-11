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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/siding material : brick

Exterior Apartment Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

In 2024, Mariano Testa bought a 1,500-square-foot loft in a historic firehouse on the border of the East Williamsburg and Bushwick neighborhoods in Brooklyn, New York.
High Street House is a multi-level co-living/co-working space occupying the middle section of a historic brick building in West London. The co-working lounge and studio is sited on the ground level, just beyond the floor-to-ceiling glazed wall that is trimmed in a vibrant shade of red. City Studio, the apartment currently available for rent, is perched on the top floor of the building.
Tsai Design was able to double the home’s footprint via a rear addition that includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The original home was 645 square feet, and the extension added 614 square feet.) The firm then introduced plenty of natural light and three separate exterior decks that add up to 270 square feet of outdoor space.
After 15 years of living in a one-bedroom flat above their specialty violin shop in the Melbourne suburb of Collingwood, the owners were tired of trekking downstairs to their workshop in order to use the building’s only bathroom.
The herringbone pattern in the screen casts a play of shadows depending on the time of day.
The privacy screen is composed of timber battens painted black and mounted on a steel frame.
The sunshine-yellow spiral staircase stands out against the pale tone of the brick facade.
The brick-clad rooftop apartment on Mile End Road in East London features a vibrant yellow spiral staircase that links the upper and the lower terrace.
The apartments are located in a building in Old Montreal that dates from 1895. The renovation was complicated on many levels, as the building code has a number of requirements that are hard to accomplish in a 125-year-old structure.
A look at the exterior, which also plays with light, shadow, and negative space.
Plans for 168 Plymouth Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn, are comprised of two interconnected buildings that once served as a factory and distribution center for Masury & Sons Paint Works. Sales are now open for a mix of converted townhomes and lofts, as well as modern penthouses.
Walden 7's unsystematic layout offers an alternative to conventional apartment blocks.
The home located at 56 Willow Street is a pet-friendly property, and has additional storage in the basement, as well as a part-time superintendent that looks after the co-op building.
The entrance to the apartment after the renovation.
The traditional facade does little to hint at the apartment's modern aesthetic.
Located in Tribeca, New York City, The Raft House is a modern intervention in a traditional New York City residential building.
This 19th century workshop in the Netherlands was converted into a cool, modern apartment.
A school in Rotterdam that was built in 1912 was converted into six apartments.
Roam London Facade
The loft had no overhead illumination when the Benoits moved in, so they added a George Nelson Bubble lamp, mezzanine uplighting, and an Ikea pendant.