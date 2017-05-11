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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/roofline : gable

Exterior Apartment Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Large windows in the rear corner capture views of Lake Washington.
Jonathan Tuckey doesn’t so much whisper to old buildings as listen to them. Known for his innovative updates to historic homes, the British architectural designer was the obvious choice when his friends Al and Francesca Breach decided to bring new life to Nossenhaus, a centuries-old stone-and-timber structure they’d bought in the Swiss village of Andermatt.
The sunshine-yellow spiral staircase stands out against the pale tone of the brick facade.
The brick-clad rooftop apartment on Mile End Road in East London features a vibrant yellow spiral staircase that links the upper and the lower terrace.
Maude Street House by Murray Legge
The traditional facade does little to hint at the apartment's modern aesthetic.
This 19th century workshop in the Netherlands was converted into a cool, modern apartment.
A school in Rotterdam that was built in 1912 was converted into six apartments.