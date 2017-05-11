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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/roof material : tile

Exterior Apartment Tile Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The Apartment by Tina Seidenfaden Busck is located in the charming Christianshavn district of old Copenhagen and has uninterrupted views overlooking the canal and the spire of Our Savior’s Church.
A cobblestone street in Sambuca, Sicily
This 19th century workshop in the Netherlands was converted into a cool, modern apartment.