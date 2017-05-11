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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/building type : mid century

Exterior Apartment Mid Century Design Photos and Ideas

Residents are allowed a small swatch of land to plant gardens.
Lafayette Park's two-story townhouses are configured in a u-shaped formation.
Over time, shingles had been added on the front facade. Referencing Claude Oakland's original drawings, the firm removed and replaced them with vertical grain Kayu-Batu siding. The balconies, also covered with wood shingles, received a plaster finish.