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All Photos/exterior/building type : adu/roofline : flat

Exterior Adu Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
The west-facing facade of the detached garage and ADU. This structure anchors the east side of the property and creates a courtyard between itself and the main house.
“The parapet makes the building look quite a bit bigger than it is and it creates an idea of mystery – or discovery” says Ben.
Staircases surround the house, which is accessed from both the north and south facades.