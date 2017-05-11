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All Photos/doors/patio, porch, deck : large/patio, porch, deck : wood

Doors Large Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Front Facade - View From Street
Rear yard elevation with raised deck and continuous circuit of sliding doors for indoor access