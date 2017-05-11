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All Photos/doors/material : wood/door type : swing

Doors Wood Swing Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

The entry preserves the original glass block around the door. A metal shelving unit is fixed between the exposed columns, and divides zones without compromising sightlines to the garden.
Set against the warmth of original wood moldings, floral wallpaper sets the tone for the interiors. “You get a taste right there, at the beginning—it’s going to be fun,” says architect Sarah Jacoby. A Filigrana light fixture by Sebastian Wrong hangs overhead.
The window and door frames have also been built from untreated yellow cedar, which will weather to a gray patina.
The Inside Out residence has narrow, sheltered ledges along its perimeter where cats can nap in the sun.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
A bright double height foyer.
A new clean and unified access.
The homeowners have goals to re-wild the site in the ensuing years, and the firm provided a plan to do so. In includes a new kitchen garden, traditional Devon orchard, wildflower meadows, new ponds and wetlands, hedgebanks planted with natives, and new tree and shrub copses, with existing native species preserved.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
The entrance to the kitchen at Redhill Barn.
Now, a new flagstone walkway borders the preserved planter running alongside the wall. A custom pivot door with the semi-circular oak knob foreshadows the circular cut-out on the wall inside, and Berg added a quadrilateral-shaped window above the door that accentuates the ceiling angle.
Designers Ezequiel Adelmo Manasseri and María Sol Depetris turned the second floor and attic of a 1906 four-story “French-style” building in Rosario, Argentina, into an apartment that combines historic details with contemporary pieces from their furniture company, Citrino.
The doors are hung with untreated linen curtains. “Fun fact,” says Valérie. “This linen is the same linen great Dutch painters like Rembrandt used.”
The new entryway features a door with circular windows inspired by the curves of the home. Storage for coats and shoes are tucked in the custom cabinetry.
The Carver's home feels as if it's been here for years, thanks to wide-planked, weathered wood floors, layered textures, and collected interiors.
The home's rugged mix of materials brings a warmth to the space, as do the vintage decorative elements, as seen here with the wooden water skis positioned in the background.
The front door and staircase were painted black to match the Victorian’s steel elements without significantly increasing the renovation costs.
The main entrance was transformed with a wooden grid and a glass curtain wall, allowing ample natural light to enter the space.
A new door and window combination improve access to the private garden.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
The exterior walls of the mudroom are clad in a trellis—a historic feature commonly seen in the neighborhood, rendered here in a modern expression. “The exterior is clad entirely in western red cedar, painted as required in the historic district,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “Cedar has excellent rot and insect resistance, and takes paint beautifully—although we admit it was very hard to paint it once it was installed in all of its honey-tone glory!”
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
A glass door brings more light into the living room.
The Lighthouse office is clad in fiberglass with Awlgrip Topcoat.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
A secret door to the right of the kitchen connects to the garage.
The Ellingson family heads out to the lake.
Reclaimed barn boards were used to form the exposed concrete interior walls, which provide thermal mass for significant energy savings. The door with the round window leads to the sauna.
The front door pivots open. The interior floors are polished concrete.
Architect Emili Fox’s Sydney home has a walled exterior courtyard between the street entrance and the home.
The main entrance is clad in dark timber treated using the Japanese technique of Shou-Sugi-Ban. “We created this darker entry point and then introduced very contemporary lighting to illuminate that space and to denote that the renovation was speaking a very different language,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “With any sort of entry into domestic design it's nice to have a moment of transition.”
A 100-year-old door was painted in the Dark Arts color from Backdrop, to make the historic tile surround pop.
"If you had to quarantine, it’s the best place to do it," says Jobe. "You have a connection to the outdoors, you’re comfortable with air and light. It’s impossible not to think about spaces in these terms now—how the places we’re living and working can keep us safe."
This midcentury home, originally owned by a local illustrator, needed updating, remodeling, and fortifying. Seattle-based SHED Architecture &amp; Design tackled the project, keeping some classic features while updating others, like the front door in a semi-gloss orange.
Bokey-Grant maintained heritage details like the amber glass above the front door and ceiling adornment.
Builder Luis Miranda assembled the CNC-milled parts in 20 days. The clear facade is made of thermally bonded polycarbonate, and the tensile covering is by Desmontables.
The wall-wrapped courtyard provides private outdoor space and blocks noise from the facing street.
A glimpse into the moody dining room from the hall, which is painted Benjamin Moore Barren Plain. The large artwork is from Sandy Klempner At Home, a local boutique in town. The couple scoured flea markets and vintage stores for the right furniture.
"The paneling was made by recovering the pitch pine beams that we found below the oak floors," says Martin. "We have a very good relationship with Bugada, a wood shop we have worked with for a long time, and we tried a new paneling silhouette that was rejected by an old client of mine." The paneling also absorbs the acoustics in the room and conceals the door to the powder room.
The firm swapped the door orientation and painted it sage green. They also preserved the surrounding lites to keep the natural light flowing inside. The original wall paneling on the right was painted a bright white, and new hooks corral coats.
The front entrance's unfinished look was an intentional decision made during construction and explores the concept of "finishing" a home that will certainly continue to evolve.
On the first site visit, Rausch was relieved to see that despite a disastrous ’60s remodel, some original details, like the stained-glass windows, had persevered.
A side door in the music room opens up to an adjacent volume that houses the new, brick-floored guest suite on the ground level.
A wall of windows floods the music room with northern light.
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