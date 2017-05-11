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All Photos/doors/material : metal/material : wood

Doors Metal Wood Design Photos and Ideas

A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
Bedrooms bookend the living space in the middle.
“People have a real obsession with putting things on the water,” says Campos. “They feel as though they paid for ocean or something, and they just need to stare at the ocean. And, I think that they really miss any opportunity to have a bit of foreground.”
The two bedrooms are located down the hallway from the common areas. Each room has its own fully equipped bathroom.
White oak cabinetry features throughout the Weave house—including in the marble-clad master bathroom. The walk-in shower area with a copper soaking tub transforms from a private retreat to an outdoor experience with a pivoting door, custom built by Identity Construction.
"The buildings recall the agricultural forms of the local built environment, but as is our nature in our designs, we sought to take that context and evolve it to a more emphatic modern language. We sought to design something that was exquisitely proportioned in a quiet, agricultural way." –Tom Kundig, Design Principal
The east elevation of the Ex of In House faces the rising sun.
At the custom front door, textured wood is accented with un-lacquered brass to encourage patina with use.
facade of the house
The Bongnormous Steel Door Pull is from 12th Avenue Iron's Tom Kundig Collection.
The foyer blurs the line between interior and exterior, as the landscape seems to flow into the house through thin steel windows. White walls and white oak floors introduce the home’s warm material palette, while a nine-foot-tall pivot door made of white oak and painted aluminum greets visitors.
The sloping winged walls have mitered corners and nails laid out in perfect dimensions.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos