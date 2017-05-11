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All Photos/doors/material : metal/material : masonite

Doors Metal Masonite Design Photos and Ideas

Even the brick which the house has, remained from the original version of the building - this is the most profitable material used by 99.9% of Ukrainian developers. It is factory-made, conventional. However, we didn’t have an opportunity to change it due to lack of time and monetary resources. Client put us in this position and he was frightened. And we were not.​​​​​​​