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All Photos/doors/material : metal/locations : exterior

Doors Metal Exterior Design Photos and Ideas

Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
Glass folding doors from Panoramic Doors reach nine-and-a-half feet high to open the kitchen to the courtyard. “It's such a unique feature, especially in Brooklyn,” says Slocum. “You rarely ever see that type of thing.”
Entrance stair
A bright double height foyer.
A new clean and unified access.
Douglas and Derek’s shared taste is on display in the dining area, with its mix of timber, steel, and slate. “Everything was selected to exude warmth and tactility and to offer splashes of color,” Douglas says. The solid oak table is also by Mudge, and the chairs are from South African furniture company Houtlander.
Private gardens are a rarity in Barcelona. Those that do exist are mostly located in interior patios created by the city’s famous grid system of streets, as was the case here.
Aside from the main entrance, there are no doors in the house. Instead, arched thresholds indicate the end of one area and the beginning of another.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
Exposed steel structural elements and cedar siding meet in the side patio, where 27-foot-wide doors merge inside and out. By enlarging the side yard beyond setback requirements, Saez Pedraja made the house more narrow. “But, by making it more narrow, we made the living space bigger,” says the architect.
“ It’s not spaceship stuff. It’s here now, and it can save you money,” says Jeff.
The most expensive components of the project were the three 8' x 8' steel-tube pivot doors that were prefabricated off-site and later installed with dual-insulated glass panels.
Bifold doors create a near-seamless indoor/outdoor living experience between the extension and the rear garden.
Sliding glass doors and a deck connect the minimalist dwelling to the lush backyard with a giant oak tree. The structure, known as Menlo Park Connect2, was built by Connect Homes.
The sky view from the living room couch. The home is warmed by a propane heater and wood stove in winter.
Sliding glass doors emphasize the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, and bring the landscape into the interior.
Steel sunshades protect the interiors from unwanted solar gain in the summer.
A wood pergola offers coverage while allowing light to filter inside.
The 2020 Living Vehicle’s new folding stair system is rated for several hundred pounds and comes with adjustable legs.
The screened-in porch leads into an open great one on one half of the structure.
The exterior is clad in Galvalume siding, a workaday, weather-resistant material that gives the facade a shimmer that varies depending on the light.
The home spreads out from a courtyard garden in a shape that resembles a hand traced on a sheet of paper. The structure of each “finger” nods to the traditional gable-sided barns that dot the area.
The exterior walls are made almost entirely of seven-foot-square sliders. The Windows and sliding glass doors are by Arcadia.
Brick continues from the interior of the home to the exterior, emphasizing indoor/outdoor living. Some of the bricks were salvaged from demolition— but to get the quantity required for overall development, the couple worked closely with London Reclaimed Brick Merchants.
“The sliding doors add to the ground-floor layout, especially in the summer where you can open up the whole space into the garden and the studio. It works so well, and makes us want to stay in London for most of the summer months.”
A sliding door connects the master bedroom to the backyard, where an alfresco outdoor entertaining area and outdoor shower are located.
The design team took down interior walls and replaced the floors with dark plank vinyl.
To add warmth to the soothing white and Tiffany-blue space, Traverse Design + Build installed engineered maple floors.
Expansive sliding doors welcomes in an abundance of natural light throughout.
After: Now, vertical strips of wood from American tulip trees accentuate the height of the entry wall and surrounds the new backyard access, with glass that mimics the window shapes on either side. The ropes are in place to ring the bell in the tower.
"It was rundown, dark, and divided," recalls Masaaki of his first impression of the warehouse, the ground floor of a multistory apartment building. But after some thought, Masaaki, a Japanese-born architect, and Esther, an artist from Minorca, realized that owning the combined 2,700 square feet would allow them to headquarter Mas-aqui, the architecture and design firm they were planning to start, on-site. They bought the property and within months transformed it into a bright, modern live/work space.
Main Access
Tall steel-and-glass doors open to the backyard and bring some understated drama.
Built into a steep slope, this contemporary spec house hopes to raise the bar for hillside development in Los Angeles. The lower-level ADU can be used as an office, fourth bedroom, guest room for Grandma and Grandpa, or a suite for a possible tenant.
“People have a real obsession with putting things on the water,” says Campos. “They feel as though they paid for ocean or something, and they just need to stare at the ocean. And, I think that they really miss any opportunity to have a bit of foreground.”
Poured-in-place concrete walls surround the courtyard and are contrasted with a steel gate designed by McCuen and painted blue-grey. The gate allows glimpses inside the garden, but doesn’t compromise privacy for the residents.
A honed basalt walkway leads to the re-imagined front door.
The basement level features a game room that seamlessly opens to the deck. “The architecture isn’t loud. It’s all about the beach and being together, whether you’re in the kitchen, reading a book, or playing a game,” says Montalba.
A garage-style door separates the patio from the street.
Black aluminum door frames stand out against the concrete structure and sandblasted marble floors.
Massive glass doors slide open to allow cooling cross breezes to blow straight through the home.
The vestibule is new, but attention to detail helps it blend in with the old. "Molding, casings, and wall paneling was replicated and reinstalled to create a new opening that looked like it had always been there," says Urban Pioneering Architecture. The glass door with the decorative metalwork is from Irreplaceable Artifacts, and the tile is the Circulos pattern from the Cement Tile Shop.
The two bedrooms are located down the hallway from the common areas. Each room has its own fully equipped bathroom.
A glass-encased entrance hallway extends outward to meet guests before leading to the central tower and staircase.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The gate, opening onto the entry courtyard, serves as the pavilion's front door.
Measuring 150 square feet, the terrace is also comprised of a steel structure. The decking was made from untreated chestnut.
The subdued palette blends warm timber tones with white interiors and stone accents.
Hence it touches the instincts of the viewer, it is not linear, it is multifaceted perception that reaches out from the walls, transforming a residential building into a sculpture.
The shiny finishing of the crimson red facade reflects the sky appearing blue as one approaches the building and looks at it from below.
The home explores the dark/light contrast found in traditional Japanese architecture and plays with shadow and light.
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