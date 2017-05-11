Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/doors/material : metal/door type : folding

Doors Metal Folding Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

Glass folding doors from Panoramic Doors reach nine-and-a-half feet high to open the kitchen to the courtyard. “It's such a unique feature, especially in Brooklyn,” says Slocum. “You rarely ever see that type of thing.”
Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
Bifold doors create a near-seamless indoor/outdoor living experience between the extension and the rear garden.
The 2020 Living Vehicle’s new folding stair system is rated for several hundred pounds and comes with adjustable legs.
Hence it touches the instincts of the viewer, it is not linear, it is multifaceted perception that reaches out from the walls, transforming a residential building into a sculpture.
The shiny finishing of the crimson red facade reflects the sky appearing blue as one approaches the building and looks at it from below.
Natural light brightens the living areas when the glazed doors to the terrace are opened.
"The buildings recall the agricultural forms of the local built environment, but as is our nature in our designs, we sought to take that context and evolve it to a more emphatic modern language. We sought to design something that was exquisitely proportioned in a quiet, agricultural way." –Tom Kundig, Design Principal
Folding glass doors blur the boundaries between the indoors and out.
A spectacular southeast-facing view greets guests in the great room. Full-height Fleetwood glazed doors pivot open to connect the living spaces with nature outside.
Folding aluminum-framed glass doors facilitate a seamless transition between indoors and out.
A massive folding glass wall opens to connect an open-plan living area to the outdoors.
Ample glazing blurs the distinction between indoors and out.