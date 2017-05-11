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All Photos/doors/door type : sliding/window type : picture

Doors Sliding Door Type Picture Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

The backyard features a vertical garden, called the “picking wall” by the designers of Weller Landscapes, for its selection of kitchen herbs. In regards to the courtyard's wood and concrete finishes, the architects explain how “[The] materials all had an honest raw quality about them, allowing them to age gracefully and acquire their own patina over time.”
Sapele Mahogany Windows & Doors