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All Photos/doors/door type : sliding/material : wood

Doors Sliding Door Type Wood Design Photos and Ideas

A barn-style door in the carport slides open to reveal the potting room foyer.
Steel-and-timber balustrades connect the multiple levels in the back.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
Likewise, a sliding door at the entrance to the bedroom saves space.
The new sliding door is by Jeld-Wen, while the rug was found at a local shop called Portia’s Barn. The floors are white oak.
An Oslo apartment by architect Johan Tran features a Nordic and Japanese sensibilities. A Japanese-inspired sliding door made of birch plywood acts as a flexible room divider.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
Architect Bentley Tibbs envisioned the Bogarts’ entry as a dark womb which opens to a glass wall overlooking the backyard and the 50-acre park beyond it.
A close-up of the wood walls. Acoustic felt is set between the slats, which improve acoustics and hide doors and storage space. Here, the door pull to the master bedroom is hidden in the wall, which retracts like an accordion.
The light at the end of the tunnel-like entrance draws visitors to the oversized slab-style front door.
“From the city to the house, there’s a big gap. You need to have a space to adjust to the feeling,” says Ashizawa. The long form of the entry corridor does just that, taking cues from Japanese temple architecture to create a moment of intimacy before the awe. “The house is lucky enough to have kind of a magical space.”
The rear facade is fitted with lots of glass and exterior decks for indoor/outdoor flow.
An 11.8-foot-wide opening creates a fluid connection to the side yard.
Sliding glass doors spanning 15 feet create a generous exchange between the main interior and rear yard.
The view down from the bathroom window provides a closer look at the white and green pendants that Annemie made from glass found at a flea market. The doors and windows were crafted by carpenter Peeters Schrijnwerkerij, the side tables are custom, and the chair is a vintage find.
Sliding pocket doors connect the space to the rooftop garden.
In Yuen Long, Hong Kong, a 452-square foot residence is designed to accommodate a young couple, one of their mothers, and their pets: a cat and a parrot. The home features transforming furniture and nooks and crannies that are perfect for the pets. A bench by the door doubles as a litter box.
The renovation was completed on a tight budget, made possible by the use of low-cost and recycled materials throughout the interior. The steel structure supporting the mezzanine is left exposed, creating a graphic feature.
The new mezzanine is supported by six exposed steel frames that stabilize and distribute the weight. This approach negated the need for structural columns in the open floor space.
Bedrooms bookend the living space in the middle.
Behind the sliding door is the master bath with a glazed shower with views of the valley below.
Opening to the home's main entrance on the upper level, a large red sliding door—one of three—is painted Gypsy Red by Sherwin-Williams. To the left is the kitchen and dining space, and to the right is the living room and studio.
The sliding wall on the upper floor has a miniature doorway for Sacha the cat; the second opening contains his litter box.
The extended roof eave wraps around the building for shelter and protection from the sun.
The large pocket doors of the central room slide open to connect to adjoining patios.
The bespoke sliding door system conceals a small storage closet accessed from the outdoor deck.
The hinoki is left in its natural state save for a transparent natural wax seal that allows the wood’s natural fragrance to come through. The floors, ceilings, and walls are all built of hinoki, including the handrails and the slatted doors.
Lift-and-slide doors open the ground-floor living space up to the outdoor courtyard. The exposed concrete floor of the interior is echoed in the courtyard by linear concrete pavers to emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
At the rear of the new addition, large folding glass doors open the cooking and dining spaces up to the outside.
To the right of the entrance, sliding tongue-and-groove laurel plywood doors open up to reveal the bathroom.
The foyer is lined with square coral imitation concrete tile. The door to the left of the entrance leads to the bathroom.
The two bedrooms are located down the hallway from the common areas. Each room has its own fully equipped bathroom.
The sliding screens are made from locally harvested teak.
A sliding pocket door reveals a bathroom made from a solid piece of maple, machined by a robot, stained pink and layered with an Alexander Girard-inspired vinyl on top that's finished in resin. The composting toilet negates the need for a sewage tank.
White oak cabinetry features throughout the Weave house—including in the marble-clad master bathroom. The walk-in shower area with a copper soaking tub transforms from a private retreat to an outdoor experience with a pivoting door, custom built by Identity Construction.
Glazed sliding doors blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living and help bring in cooling cross breezes from the coast.
Sliding fritted glass doors provide privacy and sectioned-off spaces when needed.
The doors are birdhouse-shaped to match the pets theme.
The house was designed with passive heating and cooling strategies in mind, which are so successful that there is no air conditioning. The thickened wall over the north-facing glass forms an eave, which helps to modulate incoming sunlight in the summer. "In winter, the sun can penetrate well inside the living and dining rooms, warming the floor slab," says the firm. Additionally, "the double height of the living space provides stack ventilation, with an operable highlight window naturally drawing hot air up and out." Cross-breezes are encouraged by effective window and door placement.
A pallet boiler powers heating and hot water in winter. It's stored in a buried silo in the summer.
The “Green Concrete” floor is made of recycled material and cement replacement compounds, which greatly reduce its carbon footprint.
The bedroom enclosure illuminated at night.
A sliding door can section off the sleeping area as needed.
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The bedroom/office is a few steps above the living/dining room. New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The wooden doors in the living room practically vanish when closed. Sliding them open reveals modern bedroom suites in a lighter, brighter palette.
Located on the ground floor, the family room has a large barn door that can be closed to create a guest suite for visitors.
A seamless sliding door by CS For Doors—accented by Mockett hardware—separates the master bedroom from the living room and doubles as a backdrop for a projector.
The entryway features a Studioilse Bench 443 in walnut with a leather pad by De La Espada.
A view of the courtyard from the living room.
Large sections of this wall are painted bright blue and gray-green, but the architects were careful not to allow the bold colors to overwhelm the space.
The sliding doors and windows have been upgraded with insulated glass and copper screening.
Upper Floor Sliding Door - Open both
The entrance to the house is through an access hall located at the street level.
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