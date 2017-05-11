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All Photos/doors/door type : sliding/door type : swing

Doors Sliding Door Type Swing Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

The small alcove above the bathroom is Gonçalves’s favorite design feature. “It allows for overnight stays in unusual yet comfortable conditions,” he says . “This ‘extra room’ has a window, visible in the upper part of the back facade—kids love it!”
In Yuen Long, Hong Kong, a 452-square foot residence is designed to accommodate a young couple, one of their mothers, and their pets: a cat and a parrot. The home features transforming furniture and nooks and crannies that are perfect for the pets. A bench by the door doubles as a litter box.
The foyer is lined with square coral imitation concrete tile. The door to the left of the entrance leads to the bathroom.
White oak cabinetry features throughout the Weave house—including in the marble-clad master bathroom. The walk-in shower area with a copper soaking tub transforms from a private retreat to an outdoor experience with a pivoting door, custom built by Identity Construction.
The doors are birdhouse-shaped to match the pets theme.
Fitted with glass, a massive arched pivot door, made by Much More than a Window, provides access to the outdoor patio.
Large, pivoting glass doors connect the kitchen with a patio.
Ladder steps lead up to the living area.
The entryway features a Studioilse Bench 443 in walnut with a leather pad by De La Espada.
The porte cochère is the main entry to the house. A mahogany-and-glass pivot door allows you to see through the Great Room to the back porch and the valley beyond.
A metal-and-glass door with a modern-but-industrial edge ties into the home's material palette of pre-weathered corrugated steel cladding, buff limestone walls, and large aluminum apertures, along with an interior palette of cedar-clad ceilings, oil-rubbed steel, and exposed concrete floors.
The entrance to the main pavilion is defined by a pivoting glass door from Fleetwood (above left). The stairs lead to the media loft, where Inga Sempé’s Ruché sofa for Ligne Roset breaks up the gray. Among the couple’s few directives were tall ceilings, which Feldman covered in low-cost plywood sheets.